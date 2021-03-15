A complainant alleged two men driving a new Toyota Camry with Missouri plates had approached him early Sunday and asked for him gas money. Neither of them was carrying a wallet. One offered to trade a gold ring.
When the complainant took a picture of the front of their car they became upset then took a picture of the complainant’s car and left.
