Brian Dennis Carlson of Menahga was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids Sunday with nonlife-threatening injuries.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 52-year-old Carlson was eastbound on County Road 16 in a 2019 Ford F-150 and failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Highway 71. Carlson’s truck entered a ditch and went airborne after hitting an approach. The truck landed on 125th Avenue.
Carlson was not wearing a seat belt but the vehicle’s airbag was deployed. Alcohol was a factor.
Joining the State Patrol was the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Menahga Fire and Rescue and Tri County Ambulance.
