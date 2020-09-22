A 17-year-old male from Menahga was killed by a gunshot Friday according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Robert Erickson of rural Menahga was pronounced dead at the scene by early responders. 

The case is under investigation by the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

Joining Becker County deputies at the scene were police officers from Menahga and Sebeka, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office along with emergency personnel from North Memorial Ambulance Service and Wolf Lake Fire and Rescue.

