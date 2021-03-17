A mental health issue was believed to be the reason a resident on East Vernon Avenue called law enforcement Monday, reporting a couple who had moved into the complainant’s home turned invisible whenever she looked for them.
A Fergus Falls police officer did not locate anyone inside the home. The complainant answered the officer’s questions and denied needing medical assistance.
