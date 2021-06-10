The Battle Lake fire chief contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday at approximately 4:54 p.m. about a chunk of metal in the roadway near the intersection of County Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 10. 

A deputy removed the metal from the roadway, but not before a motorist got a flat tire and called roadside assistance. The deputy stated there did not appear to be any other damage to the motorist’s vehicle, but they were advised to contact the sheriff’s office if any additional damage was found. In the call the deputy noted another vehicle about a mile later with a flat tire also waiting for roadside assistance.

Load comments