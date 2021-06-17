An employee at a gas station and convenience store located on Vernon Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Friday, June 11, that they found a baggie containing a white crystal-like substance on their front counter after a customer paid for their goods.
Police say the substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Police are currently awaiting video that may determine who left it as staff was unable to determine when the substance was left on the counter. The item was placed into evidence for disposal.
