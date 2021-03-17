Complainants living in the metro area reported trespassing and vandalism Monday on their lake property.
The callers alleged a black truck had been observed March 10 driving on their lawn leaving ruts and deep tire tracks.
An Otter Tail County deputy spoke with one of the complainants by phone and later checked the property they had recently purchased. Based on the location and type of tracks it suggested someone had been attempting to use the property to gain access to the lake. Evidence also suggested the driver stopped and turned around.
The deputy spoke with the complainant about gating the property or putting up trail cameras.
