Michael Gordon Jackson made his first appearance before a Seventh District Court judge Wednesday on two felony charges and one gross-misdemeanor charge.
The 28-year-old Ottertail man assaulted two Otter Tail County deputies on June 15 according to court records. He is charged with fourth-degree assault and obstructing the legal process. The maximum penalty for assaulting a peace officer is three years with a $6,000 fine, or both. The obstruction charge carries a maximum sentence of one year and a $3,000 fine.
The deputies who were assaulted were responding to a disturbance in the vicinity of 112 Park Circle in Ottertail at approximately 8:46 p.m. A man and a woman had allegedly been screaming obscenities.
Jackson was observed to be under the influence of alcohol and possibly a controlled substance.
Jackson attempted to strike one of the deputies twice but the deputy was able to dodge the blows both times. After approaching the deputies’ vehicle, Jackson returned and aimed another blow at the deputy which missed. At that point the deputy asked Jackson if he wanted to be tased. Jackson backed off and walked away.
The second deputy arrived at this time and he also observed Jackson was either intoxicated or mentally ill. Jackson slapped the deputy in the face as he exited his vehicle knocking off his glasses.
The two deputies proceeded to gain control of the defendant while he was on the ground but Jackson actively resisted. Unable to secure Jackson’s hands behind him, one of the deputies deployed a Taser that was ineffective because Jackson had managed to pull one probe free and break a wire. At this point, a drive stun was used and Jackson began to comply with orders.
After being handcuffed Jackson continued to be combative and resistant. Emergency medical services personnel were called to the scene because of Jackson’s suspected intoxication and sedated Jackson en route to the hospital.
Both deputies had numerous abrasions, cuts and scrapes in addition to blood cross-contamination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.