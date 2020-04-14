A midnight fire at a residence on North Lake Miltona Drive triggered multiple 911 calls Tuesday according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Donald Stanley, the 68-year-old resident was one of the callers and reported a shed was on fire. Some callers also reported hearing loud bangs before seeing flames.
When deputies arrived on the scene the shed was fully engulfed in flames.
The Miltona and Parkers Prairie Fire Departments answered the call for service and extinguished the fire.
The shed contained a 1975 CJ Jeep, maple syrup inventory and equipment and some miscellaneous tools. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
