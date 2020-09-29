A fire in a Midwest Grain Systems building on State Highway 55 near Kensington was reported at approximately 12:37 a.m. Saturday.
According to a report by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the building was almost completely engulfed in flames when the Kensington Fire Department arrived on the scene.
Firefighters from Lowry, Brandon, Evansville and Hoffman joined the Kensington firefighters. The fire was eventually extinguished. Also on the scene were first responders from Lowry, Hoffman Ambulance and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
