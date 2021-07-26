The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the driver of a milk truck on Saturday at approximately 3:33 p.m. that had rolled onto its side due to operator error near the intersection of County Highway 8 and County Highway 67, roughly about 10 miles north of New York Mills. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the rig, was traveling northbound on County Highway 67 and turned to go west on County Highway 8, but was traveling too fast in the left turn which caused the milk to surge and subsequently roll onto its right side and come to a rest. The milk had to be pumped out before a towing company removed the trailer from the roadway. A crash report was completed in the incident.
Milk truck rolls on side
James Allen
