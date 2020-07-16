Miltona 14-year-old Blake Lee Nohre was killed and fellow 14-year-old, Nick Allen Lambertson of Alexandria, was badly injured Tuesday night when they were struck by a Lincoln Navigator on County Road 9 south of Carlos.
Nohre and Lambertson were biking with another 14-year-old boy when Jedidiah Christopher Willander, 24, collided with them.
A preliminary investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office revealed the three bikers and the driver were all southbound at the time of the collision. The accident was reported at 9:58 p.m.
Nohre was pronounced dead at the scene. Lambertson was transported from the scene via North Ambulance Service and later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center by Lifelink III.
The crash remains under investigation.
