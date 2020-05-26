A 36-year-old Miltona man suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon when his 2013 Kia Optima was struck in the rear by a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by 37-year-old Brian Ronald Wittrock of Parkers Prairie.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Justin Don Theaume was southbound on State Highway 29 and making a turn onto County Road 73, 3 miles northwest of Alexandria, when the accident occurred.

Theaume was transported to Alomere Health in Alexandria

Wittrock was not injured.

Both men were belted at the time of the mishap.

Joining the State Patrol was the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Alexandria Police Department and North Ambulance.

 

 

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments