Terry Lyn Gaarsland, a 57-year-old Miltona resident, died early Sunday in a fire at 316 First Street according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Gaarsland was found inside the two-story home after the structure fire was reported at 5:55 a.m. The complainant reported heavy smoke and visible flames. The Miltona Fire Department was immediately dispatched to the scene along with the Parkers Prairie and Carlos Fire Departments.
Upon arrival, information was obtained that the structure may be occupied. Gaarsland was extricated from the home but did not show signs of life. Resuscitation efforts were attempted but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Fire Marshal’s office has been notified and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
In addition to the three fire departments dispatched, the Alexandria Fire Department, North Ambulance Service and the Parkers Prairie Ambulance Service rendered assistance at the site.
