Fergus Falls police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday, June 11 at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Police say both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Fir Avenue. The front vehicle had come to a stop awaiting a left turn on Oak Street, when the vehicle directly behind them rear-ended them. Ringdahl Ambulance responded and assessed both drivers for minor injuries. Police say neither was transported for further care. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the other was ticketed for failure to drive with due care and distracted driving.

