Fergus Falls police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday, June 11 at approximately 5:10 p.m.
Police say both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Fir Avenue. The front vehicle had come to a stop awaiting a left turn on Oak Street, when the vehicle directly behind them rear-ended them. Ringdahl Ambulance responded and assessed both drivers for minor injuries. Police say neither was transported for further care. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the other was ticketed for failure to drive with due care and distracted driving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.