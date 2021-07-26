The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s responded to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a car near the intersection of County Highway 27 and Jewett Lake Road north of Fergus Falls on Friday. The sheriff’s office said a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old woman from Newport was making a U-turn off of County Highway 27 at Jewett Lake Road when a motorcycle travelling southbound in the same direction approached it from behind and decided to proceed around them. Unfortunately, the car did not see the motorcycle until it was too late, causing the motorcycle to collide with the driver’s side rear part of the car. A 59-year-old male driver and his 50-year-old female passenger, both of Pelican Rapids, were injured and sustained minor head and shoulder injuries, which the deputy reported were not severe. Neither of the occupants of the motorcycle were wearing helmets. The pair were transported by Ringdahl ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. The female driver of the car and a child were not injured in the crash. Both the motorcycle and the car had to be towed from the scene, and both sustained moderate incapacitating damage. The sheriff’s office said no citations were issued in the crash as both drivers were deemed partially at fault, and alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the collision.
Minor injuries in vehicle collision
James Allen
