The Fergus Falls Police Department fielded a call Friday from someone being harassed by another party.
The complainant alleged an upset female was constantly calling because of some minor surgery they had performed on her cat without her consent while she had been in Connecticut.
The police spoke with the upset female and advised her to stop calling. The cat’s owners advised the police they were going to hire an attorney, go through civil court and make a report to the Better Business Bureau.
