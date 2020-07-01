A complainant suspected some skullduggery Tuesday after realizing someone had moved his garbage cans away from the street.
In contacting the Fergus Falls Police Department, the caller pointed out that his cans had not been emptied when the trash truck went by his residence on East Gustavus Avenue.
The caller also noticed his neighbor’s cans had been moved.
Extra patrol was provided.
