A misunderstanding led to a missing person report Saturday on South Sheridan Street.
The complainant had returned home and found his house unlocked. He called the Fergus Falls Police Department to report his brother was missing yet his brother’s van was still parked in the driveway. The complainant suspected his brother had been abducted.
A police officer found the missing brother sleeping in the van. He told the officer he was testing out the van’s heater. There were no signs of intoxication. He was surprised his brother had called for police assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.