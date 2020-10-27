A misunderstanding led to a missing person report Saturday on South Sheridan Street.

The complainant had returned home and found his house unlocked. He called the Fergus Falls Police Department to report his brother was missing yet his brother’s van was still parked in the driveway. The complainant suspected his brother had been abducted.

A police officer found the missing brother sleeping in the van. He told the officer he was testing out the van’s heater. There were no signs of intoxication. He was surprised his brother had called for police assistance.

