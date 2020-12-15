A scramble to locate a missing 3-year-old boy took place Friday at a residence in Otter Tail County.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was called at 2:04 p.m. after the family couldn’t find the child after telling him not to leave the home.
A subsequent check inside the home located the boy, who apparently had just woke up from a nap.
