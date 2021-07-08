The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday from a caller reporting that an engine for a mud truck had been stolen,

The caller stated that they brought the motor to a friend’s house located on County Highway 75 and it allegedly went missing Monday. The engine was a chrome 350 with 383 headers and a “pinkish” colored transmission.

Law enforcement spoke with the friend stating they had been in treatment since March and several items had gone missing from their property. The complainant was advised to take the matter to civil court.

