Joshua Sundblad, a 44-year-old rural Erhard man who disappeared Wednesday, was located Thursday according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, the search for Sunblad was carried out “because of concern for his welfare.”

News of his disappearance was first reported by a family member on social media and was picked up later by a Fargo television station. An Otter Tail County deputy verified Thursday afternoon that a search was underway.

The sheriff’s office reported Friday that Sunblad had spent the night outdoors. After being found by searchers he was taken to Lake Region Healthcare so medical staff could check the state of his health.

 

 

