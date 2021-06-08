A complainant who contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 1 said he and his neighbors are missing gas from their boats.
The caller told a deputy that they are currently putting up trail cameras. The complainant wanted it documented and they will call if they see an unknown male around, and added that “they have all had enough of this guy.”
