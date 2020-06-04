The location of a 10-22 Ruger handgun was in question Wednesday after the complainant left his vehicle at a business in Ottertail. When he returned to his vehicle he found the drive- side door open and his handgun missing.
An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy found out that the complainant had been with his dad earlier in the day and had left the gun in his dad’s vehicle.
The deputy had an extensive conversation with the complainant about being a responsible gun/permit holder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.