The location of a 10-22 Ruger handgun was in question Wednesday after the complainant left his vehicle at a business in Ottertail. When he returned to his vehicle he found the drive- side door open and his handgun missing.

An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy found out that the complainant had been with his dad earlier in the day and had left the gun in his dad’s vehicle.

The deputy had an extensive conversation with the complainant about being a responsible gun/permit holder.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments