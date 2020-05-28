The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Fergus Falls Fire Department located a missing man Wednesday a quarter-mile from his home.
The man, who has dementia, had left his residence approximately one hour before the call arrived at 3:51 p.m. He was stuck in a wooded area on another property. He was evaluated by Ringdahl Ambulance and released.
