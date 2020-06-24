A caller informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office he was unable to locate a motorcycle he had left with another man in Dalton.
The deputy answering the call was informed the parties had a civil agreement that the Dalton man would work on the motorcycle. Instead, he ended up traveling out of state to get it fixed. The bike had broken down in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where it was allegedly being fixed.
