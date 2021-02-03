A resident of East Vernon Avenue who suspected her neighbor of stealing her mail made a complaint Monday with the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The complainant told an officer she had been unable to locate a package that had been reportedly delivered between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
The officer spoke with the complainant’s neighbor who denied ever seeing the package. Law enforcement reported there was no evidence the neighbor stole the package valued at $39.99.
