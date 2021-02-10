A missing package prompted a County Highway 83 resident to seek assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
A white Suburban was allegedly seen in the area on the day the $36 package was said to have been delivered. The caller reported that another neighbor had claimed to have seen a silver minivan in the area.
An Otter Tail County deputy confirmed the package had been delivered Feb. 4 at 9:55 a.m.
