A state group home reported having trouble Friday with a client who was on foot and refusing a ride.

A police officer spoke with the man who was upset with group home staff after his tobacco pipe went missing. He asked for a ride back to the home from officers. He also agreed to join staff members in a search for his missing pipe.

Another officer was called to the courthouse later to deal with the man who was still upset about the missing pipe. He was transported back to the residence and agreed not to leave again.

Load comments