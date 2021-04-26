Fergus Falls police received a call from the daughter of an 87-year-old Fergus Falls woman, reporting her missing at 5:32 p.m. on April 13. Shortly afterward, an officer found an elderly woman walking southbound on West Lakeside Drive, and they observed that she appeared to be unaware of where she was or where she needed to return to. The woman spoke Chinese and little English. After the daughter of the woman reported her missing, police returned her home. 

