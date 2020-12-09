The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Tuesday after a woman suffering from mental illness was reported missing.
The woman went missing Saturday, Dec. 5.
With information provided by a couple related to the woman, law enforcement was able to locate the missing woman at a hotel in Fargo. She was transferred to Essentia Health for a mental health evaluation.
