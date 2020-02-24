According to the Fergus Falls Police Department, a traffic stop at 2:02 a.m. at East Washington Avenue and South Sheridan Street Monday called for “Mojo” of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle’s open window. Nothing further was located on the dog’s interior search. A urine analysis on the driver was conducted and it showed positive results for the use of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.