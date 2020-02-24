According to the Fergus Falls Police Department, a traffic stop at 2:02 a.m. at East Washington Avenue and South Sheridan Street Monday called for “Mojo” of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. 

The K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle’s open window. Nothing further was located on the dog’s interior search. A urine analysis on the driver was conducted and it showed positive results for the use of a controlled substance.

