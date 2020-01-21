A resident of 530th Avenue 1 mile south of New York Mills reported $454.38 had been withdrawn from his account with checks that were believed to be stolen.

The complainant was not sure if he wanted to press charges and said he would call the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office later. He was advised on possible civil issues if he gave the suspect a chance to repay him.

