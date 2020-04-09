The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Monday by a resident from Montana who alleged that a possible scam transaction had taken place involving a business called Fergus Transportation.
The Fergus Falls police officer handling the complaint was told the complainant had wired $15,900 to a fictitious company which gave the address of 1728 Industrial Park Boulevard.
When the complainant followed up with the company he was told a vehicle was on the way to him before it disconnected.
The complainant said the money was wired to a bank in Minneapolis. He was advised to contact his local jurisdiction and report the scam to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.