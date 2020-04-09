The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Monday by a resident from Montana who alleged that a possible scam transaction had taken place involving a business called Fergus Transportation.

The Fergus Falls police officer handling the complaint was told the complainant had wired $15,900 to a fictitious company which gave the address of 1728 Industrial Park Boulevard.

When the complainant followed up with the company he was told a vehicle was on the way to him before it disconnected.

The complainant said the money was wired to a bank in Minneapolis. He was advised to contact his local jurisdiction and report the scam to them.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments