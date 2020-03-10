Four 16-year-old juvenile runaways from Montana were located at Casey’s gas station on North Union Avenue Saturday morning in a 2003 Honda Pilot by the Fergus Falls Police Department.
Temporary lodging for the group was arranged at the Valley-Lake Boys Home in Breckenridge.
