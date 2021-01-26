Two Montana residents received nonlife-threatening injuries Friday when their 2006 Toyota Sienna rolled after leaving I-94 east of Evansville.

Robert Leonard Swank, the 69-year-old driver, and his passenger, 72-year-old Mary Theresa Swank, were westbound at the time of the crash.

The Ashby Ambulance Service, Lifelink, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Fire and Rescue joined the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

The driver was transported to Alomere Health in Alexandria. The female passenger was taken to St. Cloud.

Both occupants of the vehicle were belted.

The accident was reported at 11:34 a.m.

