A 45-year-old Moorhead man died Sunday on County Highway 9 near Labelle Lake northeast of Lake Park.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Jeffrey Leroux was found unresponsive near the motorcycle he had been operating. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Assisting the sheriff’s office was the Lake Park Police Department, Lake Park Rescue, St. Mary's Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.
