Three counts of criminal vehicular homicide have been brought against a young Moorhead man by the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office.
Daniel Matthew Carlson, 22, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and having a blood alcohol concentration .08 or more within two hours of driving.
It is believed Carlson’s actions on Aug. 4 in New York Mills resulted in the death of William Maurice Jackson, 21, also of Moorhead.
According to court records, the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 10 near New York Mills at approximately 3:50 p.m.
When a state trooper arrived on the scene he observed Jackson being treated by first responders. Jackson was transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena where he was later pronounced dead.
Carlson had abrasions from the single-vehicle crash. He said they had been on their way west from Detroit Lakes to Fargo. When asked why he was 30 miles southeast of Detroit Lakes he could not provide an explanation. Carlson was taken to Perham Health where a blood sample was collected and later sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing. The results show a .122 blood alcohol concentration.
A witness told a state trooper that Carlson’s 1999 silver BMW had passed him traveling at a speed of 80 to 90 mph.
The maximum sentences for the crimes Carlson is charged with are the same - imprisonment for not more than 10 years and a fine of $20,000, or both.
Court records show that Carlson’s only prior conviction was in 2017 on a petty misdemeanor charge of liquor consumption by a person under the age of 21.
