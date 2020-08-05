A 21-year-old Moorhead man was killed Tuesday in a rollover on U.S. Highway 10 near New York Mills.
William Maurice Jackson was a passenger in a 1999 BMW 328 driven by 21-year-old Daniel Matthew Carlson of Moorhead when it entered the center median and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the shoulder of westbound Highway 10. Carlson received nonlife-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Perham Health.
Jackson was wearing a seatbelt. It was not known if Jackson was under the influence of alcohol. The State Patrol was not able to determine if Carlson was wearing a belt at the time of the rollover but it was determined that he had consumed alcohol.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the New York Mills Police and Fire Departments and Tri-County Ambulance also responded to the call for service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.