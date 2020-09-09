Two Moorhead people suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Friday, Sept. 4 when his 2015 Hyundai Accent failed to yield on the westbound ramp of I-94 east of Barnesville and was struck by a 2010 Dodge Nitro.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol the Hyundai driver, John Dean Trammell, 66, was transported to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fargo. His passenger, Diana Christine Durkee, 61, was taken to Essentia Health hospital.
Audrey Dawn Gilbrath, a 21-year-old from Fargo, was driving the Nitro. Her passenger was Drew Jacob Johnson, 24, of Fargo. Gilbrath and Johnson both escaped injury.
All vehicle occupants were belted. Alcohol was not a factor.
The Barnesville Police Department and fire department also had units at the scene of the accident.
