An incident that began in Moorhead involved the Fergus Falls Police Department before it was over Thursday evening.

According to the FFPD call log, a female reported she had been kidnapped at gunpoint in Moorhead but had escaped her captor in Fergus Falls. 

The woman was not injured and was given a ride back to Moorhead.

A Moorhead Police Department spokesman could not comment Friday morning because the incident was still under investigation.

It was known that the kidnapper and the victim were acquainted.

