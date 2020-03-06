An incident that began in Moorhead involved the Fergus Falls Police Department before it was over Thursday evening.
According to the FFPD call log, a female reported she had been kidnapped at gunpoint in Moorhead but had escaped her captor in Fergus Falls.
The woman was not injured and was given a ride back to Moorhead.
A Moorhead Police Department spokesman could not comment Friday morning because the incident was still under investigation.
It was known that the kidnapper and the victim were acquainted.
