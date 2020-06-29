Riley Marie Sowada, 32, Moorhead, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday when the ATV she was operating rolled over on Irene Road Northeast in Miltona Township.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, family members called 911 for a possible missing person in the vicinity of Lake Irene and County Road 36. The family members then advised law enforcement they had located Sowada’s 4-year-old passenger. A short time later they found Sowada trapped under the overturned ATV.
The Miltona First Responders, the Parkers Prairie Ambulance, North Ambulance, the Life Link III helicopter and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. Family members were able to move the ATV and free Sowada. She was examined and treated on the scene by ambulance personnel. She was later transported to Alomere in Alexandria for medical treatment.
The 4-year-old was ejected when the ATV rolled but was not injured.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.