Eighth District Judge Amy Doll has moved an omnibus hearing for Victor Manuel Morales to March 22 at 1:45 p.m.
The 28-year-old Morales is facing two second-degree murder counts and one arson count following a Dec. 2 incident in Ashby that resulted in the death of 47-year-old Encarncion Gutierrez Quixan and a fire at 102 W. Main St. in Ashby.
The omnibus hearing for Morales was originally scheduled for Jan. 4. As part of the remote hearing, Morales and his defense attorney team of Steve Bergeson and Derk Ganzhorn asked the court for an order seeking preservation of all the rough notes taken by all government law enforcement officers and agents as part of the investigation and disclosure of those rough notes. The state, led by prosecutors John Gross and Justin Anderson opposed the motion.
After both parties argued the dispute orally, the court issued a temporary order requiring law enforcement to preserve all rough notes existing at the time.
After briefs were completed and the matter taken under advisement Feb. 10, the court ruled Monday that:
All notes taken by law enforcement officials as part of the investigation of the care are ordered to be preserved or retained, whether or not the notes are incorporated into official police reports.
On or before March 15 the state shall produce all notes aforementioned for an in-camera review by the court.
A memorandum included in the omnibus order be incorporated.
