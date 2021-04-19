Additional cases of unemployment claims scams are being reported. An individual who is employed in a local government capacity reported on Thursday that someone had filed for unemployment under their name. The complainant had already notified the unemployment office fraud division. There was no financial loss in that case.
Another report on Thursday came from another person employed by a local soft drink bottler. Their employer had notified them that someone had filed in their name. There was no financial loss in that case either.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says if an imposter files an unemployment claim, the employer, as well as the victim, will typically receive a notification in the mail. DEED says this will be the most common tipoff that the scam has occurred.
If you believe you are the victim of a scam it is important to report it as soon as possible to local law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.