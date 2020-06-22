When a resident of Morningside Drive found his 2002 Grizzly 1648 Tracker missing Friday he contacted his lawn service to see if they had moved it.
The lawn service had also noticed it was missing when they were there Thursday.
No tracks were found due to the yard being recently mowed.
It was believed the boat had been taken sometime after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
