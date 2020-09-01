A traffic stop near the Staples Airport Monday turned into a high-speed pursuit for a Wadena County deputy. 

Renee Heather Schweikert, 39, was stopped for a registration violation at 2:04 p.m. in a Kia Sorento. 

The Morton woman fled north on Airport Road before turning and heading north on Wadena County Road 30. The deputy pursued Schweikert for approximately 5 miles before she pulled over.

Schwikert was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Wadena County jail. A formal criminal complaint from the Wadena County Attorney’s Office is pending.

Assisting the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office were the Staples Police Department and Scott’s Towing of Staples.

