A traffic stop near the Staples Airport Monday turned into a high-speed pursuit for a Wadena County deputy.
Renee Heather Schweikert, 39, was stopped for a registration violation at 2:04 p.m. in a Kia Sorento.
The Morton woman fled north on Airport Road before turning and heading north on Wadena County Road 30. The deputy pursued Schweikert for approximately 5 miles before she pulled over.
Schwikert was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Wadena County jail. A formal criminal complaint from the Wadena County Attorney’s Office is pending.
Assisting the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office were the Staples Police Department and Scott’s Towing of Staples.
