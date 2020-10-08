The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Tuesday by the mother of a teenage juvenile who had been sending inappropriate photos to a male on Snapchat.
The police advised the mother to have her daughter block all communication with the other party. The mother said she was going to give her daughter a flip phone as punishment.
