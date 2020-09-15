The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a request from a mother Saturday to arrest her son who was staying on her three-season porch.
The complainant alleged she had witnessed her son using methamphetamine.
Three deputies at the scene could not verify the son used meth at the time reported. He explained he had been using a propane torch to “blow glass” when his mother appeared.
The deputies were unable to find any current probation or release conditions found to be in effect. Items of paraphernalia were collected from the residence.
The mother was given information on the eviction process.
A deputy found paraphernalia and hypodermic needles in a common area in the house. The items were photographed and destroyed.
