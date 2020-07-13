A 30-year-old woman and her juvenile daughter both sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Saturday in a two-vehicle accident on County Highway 34 and Highland Drive in Detroit Lakes.
According to the State Patrol, the 2012 Hyundai Tucson in which Jordan Elizabeth Sawicki and her daughter were injured was westbound on County Highway 34 when it was struck by a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica while slowing to turn south onto Highland Drive.
Both injury victims were transported to Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes.
The Pacifica was driven by 24-year-old Paige Nicole Dial of Athens, Alabama. Passengers in her vehicle were Derrick Wayne Lund, 39, West Fargo, and Hilari Osley, 46, Fargo.
Only Lund and Osley were not wearing seat belts.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, the Detroit Lakes Police and Fire Departments and St. Mary’s EMS joined the State Patrol at the scene.
